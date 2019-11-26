NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow's list of superlatives grows even longer.

LSU's star QB is on the cover of Sports Illustrated this week with a feature story on his rise "From Average Joe to No. 1 Pro."

The cover story is a profile on Burrow's childhood in Ohio and his dream of leading Nebraska to a national championship. Obviously, life took him to Ohio State instead, where he sat on the bench until transferring to LSU, where he's become a national start and potential first-round NFL Draft pick.

In the piece, Burrow's rise to prominence is called “The greatest story in college football."

Burrow has more than 4,000 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes this season.

He's a finalist for the Maxwell Award, the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and is a popular choice for the Heisman Trophy.

The LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Baton Rouge this Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.

Read the full story from Sports Illustrated here.