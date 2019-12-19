NEW ORLEANS — LSU could be without their leading rusher for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

Head Coach Ed Orgeron said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was hurt in practice Tuesday, but he did not know the extent of the injury.

Edward-Helaire's status for the Peach Bowl is up in the air. Coach O said he expects to know more by the end of this week.

Edwards-Helaire has run for more than 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns this season as LSU's primary running back. If he does sit out, freshmen running backs John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price will carry the load.

LSU takes on the Oklahoma Sooners for a shot at the College Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

