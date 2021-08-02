LSU's Myles Brennan out indefinitely with arm injury

"Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU."

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU quarterbak Myles Brennan will miss time this season with a left arm injury that will require surgery, according to head football coach Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron called the injury "severe" and said that his recovery timeline has yet to be determined.

"Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU," Orgeron said.

Brennan is in his senior season at LSU. He started three games last season, passing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns with just three interceptions before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

