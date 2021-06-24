Report: LSU's next baseball coach will be Arizona's Jay Johnson

Johnson has a 208-114 record at Arizona, marking his first head coaching job at a Power 5 conference school.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is hiring Arizona coach Jay Johnson to coach its baseball team after Paul Mainirei's retirement, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported Thursday.

The news comes after a month-long search.

At 44-years-old, Johnson has coached at Arizona for six years, bringing the Wildcats to two College World Series. During his first season as a coach there in 2016, the team finished runner-up. This year they were the first team eliminated.

Johnson has a 208-114 record at Arizona, marking his first head coaching job at a Power 5 conference school.