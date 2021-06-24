Report: LSU's next baseball coach will be Arizona's Jay Johnson

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is hiring Arizona coach Jay Johnson to coach its baseball team after Paul Mainirei's retirement, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported Thursday.
The news comes after a month-long search.
At 44-years-old, Johnson has coached at Arizona for six years, bringing the Wildcats to two College World Series. During his first season as a coach there in 2016, the team finished runner-up. This year they were the first team eliminated.
Johnson has a 208-114 record at Arizona, marking his first head coaching job at a Power 5 conference school.
As LSU looked for Mainieri’s replacement, the school also considered Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan, former Oregon State coach Pat Casey, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin and Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett, multiple sources said over the past month.