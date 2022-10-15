Jayden Daniels gets 6 total touchdowns as LSU claims a 45-35 victory over Florida

The Tigers rebounded from last week's loss, securing a commanding victory over their SEC rivals on the road

FLORIDA, USA — Jayden Daniels threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three more on the way to a commanding 45-35 victory for LSU over their SEC rival Florida on the road Saturday evening.

Daniels completed 23 of 32 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 44 yards and three scores on 14 carries.

Running back Josh Williams carried the ball 14 times for 106 yards. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte caught six passes for 115 yards.

Down 21-14 halfway through the second quarter, LSU rattled off 28 unanswered points, all from Daniels, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to give LSU a 42-21 lead.

The game's highlight play came in the waning minutes of the second quarter when Jayden Daniels took advantage of a free play to throw a 54-yard bomb to Jaray Jenkins for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 28-21 lead.

JAYDEN DANIELS THREW A PERFECT PASS TO PUT LSU ON TOP 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/5yVNP9zboj — ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2022

Although Florida would narrow the gap in the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to seven points with 7:39 left, LSU held onto the lead, secured a key turnover off a Florida fumble, controlled the clock, and added a field goal to widen the gap, resulting in a 45-35 victory.

Daniels' six total touchdowns are a career-high. LSU outgained Florida 528 yards to 395 and had 26 first downs to the Gators' 19.

The Tigers improve to 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in SEC play. They are currently 2nd in the SEC west.