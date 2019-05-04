Another key piece of LSU's sweet-sixteen team is leaving for the NBA.

Sophomore guard Tremont Waters announced his decision on Instagram Thursday night.

"I've dreamt of this day and will continue to work endlessly to turn it into reality," Waters wrote. "I would like to thank God and everyone who has supported me through and through! I will forever be a Tiger! #GeauxTigers"

Waters averaged 15 points and 5.8 assists this season while running point for the Tigers on their way to an SEC championship.

LSU fans will remember him most for his buzzer-beating layup in the NCAA tournament against Maryland this year.

Waters joins freshman forward Naz Reid in leaving school early to enter this year's draft.

Reid, a versatile big-man with 3-point range, averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season.

In his written announcement, Reid thanks the LSU community for a "truly incredible season" and says it's time for him to pursue NBA dreams that he believes he's destined to fulfill.