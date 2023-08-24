Mark your calendars: LSU at Southeastern set for Nov. 17

The reigning NCAA women's basketball national champions announced their 2023-24 non-conference schedule on Wednesday featuring a showdown at Southeastern.

BATON ROUGE, La. — When the reigning NCAA women's basketball national champions announced their 2023-24 non-conference schedule on Wednesday, one local school in particular stood out – a Nov. 17 showdown with the Southeastern Lions in Hammond, La.

In fact, the game marks the first true road game for Kim Mulkey and the Tigers – not counting a Hall of Fame Series matchup with Colorado in Las Vegas earlier in the month.

The game is also a homecoming of sorts for the 2022 AP College Basketball Coach of the Year, who guided her program to its first national title in just her second season at the helm. Mulkey grew up in Tickfaw and played for Hammond High School before becoming a two-time national championship player at Louisiana Tech and U.S. Olympic gold medalist.

Southeastern is coming off a Southland Tournament victory and an NCAA Tournament bid last season, and battled the Tigers valiantly in a 63-55 loss in Baton Rouge.

Following the Lions, LSU will return to Pete Maravich Assembly Center to host a trio of Louisiana schools in December, including Louisiana-Lafayette (Dec. 10), McNeese State (Dec. 12) and Northwestern State (Dec. 17).

LSU Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

10/26 - East Texas Baptist (Exhibition) - 7 p.m.

11/1 - Loyola New Orleans (Exhibition) - 7 p.m.

11/6 - at Colorado (Las Vegas) - 6:30 p.m.

11/9 - at Queens(NC) - 7 p.m.

11/12 - Mississippi Valley State - 2 p.m.

11/14 - Kent State - 11 a.m.

11/17 - at Southeastern - 7 p.m.

11/20 - Texas Southern- 7 p.m.

11/24 - at Niagara (Cayman Islands) - 12:30 p.m.

11/25 - at Virginia (Cayman Islands) - 4 p.m.

11/30 - Virginia Tech - 8 p.m.

12/10 - Louisiana Lafayette - 2 p.m.

12/12 - McNeese St. - 7 p.m.

12/17 - Northwestern St. - 2 p.m.

12/20 - at Coppin St. (Baltimore) - TBD

12/30 - Jacksonville - 7 p.m.