Michigan outlasts LSU to knock Tigers out of NCAA tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory Monday with an 86-78 win over talent-rich LSU.
Cam Thomas put up a game-high 30 points, but LSU's momentum ran out during a 14-1 Michigan run midway through the second half.
Javonte Smart put in 27 points and 5 assists on the night.
Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks scored 21 points each for the roller-coaster ride of a victory.
Only two SEC teams, Alabama and Arkansas, remain in the tournament after LSU's loss.
