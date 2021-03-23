x
Michigan outlasts LSU to knock Tigers out of NCAA tournament

Cam Thomas put up 30 points, but it wasn't enough to get LSU into the Sweet 16.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, center, drives to the basket between LSU defenders Josh LeBlanc Sr., left, and Trendon Watford (2) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory Monday with an 86-78 win over talent-rich LSU. 

Cam Thomas put up a game-high 30 points, but LSU's momentum ran out during a 14-1 Michigan run midway through the second half.

Javonte Smart put in 27 points and 5 assists on the night.

Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks scored 21 points each for the roller-coaster ride of a victory.

Only two SEC teams, Alabama and Arkansas, remain in the tournament after LSU's loss.

