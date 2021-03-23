Michigan outlasts LSU to knock Tigers out of NCAA tournament

Cam Thomas put up 30 points, but it wasn't enough to get LSU into the Sweet 16.

INDIANAPOLIS — Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory Monday with an 86-78 win over talent-rich LSU.

Cam Thomas put up a game-high 30 points, but LSU's momentum ran out during a 14-1 Michigan run midway through the second half.

Javonte Smart put in 27 points and 5 assists on the night.

Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks scored 21 points each for the roller-coaster ride of a victory.

Only two SEC teams, Alabama and Arkansas, remain in the tournament after LSU's loss.