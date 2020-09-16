Most LSU football players have had COVID, Orgeron says

He didn't go into detail about whether they've had symptoms or discuss the larger implications of an outbreak on his team.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says most LSU football players have caught and recovered from COVID-19.

Orgeron says that gives him hope that much of his roster will be eligible play for at least the bulk of the season before Southeastern Conference protocols would require them to test for the virus again.

The SEC currently does not require players who have recovered from COVID-19 to be tested again for 90 days because of antibodies developed while fighting it off.