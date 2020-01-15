NEW ORLEANS — First, the president came to New Orleans to watch LSU win the National Championship against Clemson. Now, LSU is headed to Washington D.C. to be honored in the White House.

The Tigers are scheduled for a victory visit to the nation's capital Friday, a White House spokesperson confirmed to The Baton Rouge Advocate. The team will be honored there just four days after defeating Clemson 42-25 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday in the College Football National Championship game.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the game along with several Republican representatives from Louisiana and South Carolina, like GOP Whip Steve Scalise.

LSU will be the second Louisiana champions to visit the White House in recent months, after the Eastbank All-stars from Jefferson Parish won the Little League World Series and were invited to D.C. to celebrate last fall.

No menu has been released for the Tigers' visit, The Advocate reports. The administration made headlines after the last year's championship when Clemson players were served fast food.

While in New Orleans for the game, President Trump stopped for an exclusive interview with WWL-TV's Katie Moore, where they discussed the championship, impeachment, Louisiana's governor race, the environment and more.

