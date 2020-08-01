NEW ORLEANS — Crowds are expected at this year's College Football Playoff National Championship and officials say they're ready to play host.

"This is a great event for New Orleans, it's a major event one we haven't had the opportunity to host before," said New Orleans Host Committee Executive Director and Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley.

With just days to go before Monday's monster college match up, organizers at a press conference Tuesday say excitement is soaring.

"I'm looking for a wonderful game for both of course LSU and Clemson but I will have to say now, geaux LSU Tigers!" said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "I'm not wearing purple for nothing!"

It's the first time in nearly a decade this championship game has been held in New Orleans, bringing in large crowds and an all hands on deck approach.

"Early projections, it'll be in the $300 million economic impact range," Hundley said.

"We're all really leaning in on this to make sure our visitors are protected and are safe and we have a wonderful championship game," Cantrell said.

President Donald Trump tweeted out possible plans to attend the game, and while it's still unclear, officials say they're ready for his attendance.

"It's a tremendous honor, it adds a layer of complexity and planning management for the city," said College Football Playoff Executive Director, Bill Hancock.

"It's real fluid with secret service at this time but we're doing all we can as a city and leveraging our resources as we do with FBI, with our state partners, with even Jefferson Parish," Cantrell said.

It's possible security plans could change, so if you're coming downtown for the game (or just for the party) get there early and be ready for a good time.

"Right before kickoff it never fails when the crowd is at its highest pitch and the excitement's at its absolute zenith, that's when you realize yeah this is why we got in this business," Hundley said.

RELATED: LSU's Michael Divinity Jr reinstated for national championship

RELATED: President Trump called Coach O after LSU's Peach Bowl win: report

RELATED: LSU makes statement with dominant Peach Bowl win

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.