NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU head football coach Nick Saban, who took the team to two SEC titles and a national championship in his five years in Baton Rouge is one of eight inductees announced for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 class Tuesday.

Saban, who coached at LSU from 2000-2004, before jumping to the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and then to Alabama, where he has been a thorn in the Tigers’ side, compiled a record of 48-16 at LSU.

He was the National Coach of the year in 2003 and the Tigers won the SEC West from 2001-2003.

“Nick Saban transformed the entire sports culture in Louisiana and especially at LSU,” Doug Ireland, the Hall of Fame’s chairman told NOLA.com's contributing writer Ted Lewis. “What took place in his five seasons at LSU was fundamental change that started the greatest, by far, sustained run of success for a traditional-steeped football program.

Since he took up post in Tuscaloosa, he has won another five national titles.

Joining Saban in the 2020 class are: Outdoorsman Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame, 8-time world bodybuilding champion Ronnie Coleman, Sweet Lou Dunbar of the Harlem Globetrotters, Saints receiver Joe Horn, Bears cornerback Charles Tillman, ex-NBA star Kerry Kittles and Angela Turner from the two-time women’s college basketball champs at Louisiana Tech.