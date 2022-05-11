No. 10 LSU defeats No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in an overtime thriller for the ages

LSU defeated their biggest rival in the SEC and Brian Kelly captured his defining win as a head coach.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Brian Kelly's decision to go for two in overtime against Alabama was a massive risk.

But Kelly's gutsy play call - and Jayden Daniels' flawless execution as he threw a pass to Mason Taylor right on the pylon - put the bookend on a monumental 32-31 win for No. 10 LSU over the No. 6 Crimson Tide.

It's the first time LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) has beaten Alabama (7-2, 2-2 SEC) since Joe Burrow did it in 2019. And the first time at home since 2010. And it effectively eliminates Alabama from the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers now control their own destiny in the SEC. If they can defeat their remaining conference opponents - Arkansas and Texas A&M - they will be headed to the SEC championship game.

Daniels did it all, scoring two touchdowns in the air while throwing for 182 yards and adding 95 yards and a score on the ground.

LSU and Alabama fought tooth and nail all game, trading touchdowns and field goals all the way until the fourth quarter. Facing a 21-17 deficit with less than five minutes remaining, Daniels drove the tigers down the field and threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Taylor.

The Tigers were up 24-21 after the extra point, but Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who threw for 328 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, lead the Crimson Tide down the field and let Will Reichard kick a 46-yard field goal with 21 seconds left to tie it up.

In overtime, Alabama went first and steadily drove down the field, cashing in on a Roydell Williams rushing touchdown to take a 31-24 lead.

LSU scored immediately on their first play of overtime as Jayden Daniels ran 25 yards to make it to the end zone.

Kelly decided to end the game one way or the other by going for two. And Daniels hit Mason Taylor in the exact right spot to clinch a 32-31 victory for LSU, and the fans stormed the field.

