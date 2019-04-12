Ohio State will go into championship weekend as the top team in the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings, followed by LSU, Clemson and Georgia. Utah was fifth, Oklahoma sixth and Baylor seventh in the committee's second-to-last top 25.

The final rankings that set the pairings for the national semifinals come out Sunday after each FBS conference plays a championship game this weekend.

LSU will face Georgia with the possibility of becoming the top overall seed with an impressive win against the 4th-ranked opponent. The Tigers also have a shot to make the playoff if they would drop the SEC Championship given their entire body of work.

Ohio State will face Wisconsin in the Big-10 title game. The Buckeyes already beat the Badgers handily during the season.

