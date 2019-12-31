NEW ORLEANS — President Donald Trump called LSU head coach Ed Orgeron following the Tigers' historic win against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, Sports Illustrated reports.

According to SI, Trump called Coach O on Monday following No 1. LSU's 63-28 thrashing of the No 4. Sooners over the weekend. The win sends the Tigers to the national championship game in New Orleans on Jan. 14, where they'll host the No 3. Clemson Tigers.

It's not clear what the president and Orgeron talked about and details about the conversation remained private, but the call was presumably to congratulate the coach and team on their success, SI reports.

It's unclear if Trump plans to attend the championship game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. He was in Bryant-Denny Stadium when the Tigers defeated Alabama in November.

Louisiana is a strong base for Trump, where he won 58 percent of the vote in the 2016 presidential election and received the most individuals votes from Louisianans than any other candidate, SI reports.

As the SI article points out, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a huge supporter of Coach Orgeron and the Tigers, also tweeted out his congratulations following the Peach Bowl victory.

