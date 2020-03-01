NEW ORLEANS — President Donald Trump is reportedly coming to New Orleans for the College Football Playoffs National Championship game.

According to our partners at NOLA.com/The New Orleans Advocate, a source familiar with the preparations for The President's trip said Donald Trump will attend the Jan. 13 game.

The White House has not confirmed the trip.

Earlier this season, Trump attended the LSU/Alabama game in Tuscaloosa. He's also attended the last two National Championship games.

The President may have a favorite team in the game too. LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron said Trump called him after LSU's semi-finals win over Oklahoma.

"I was very honored to get a call from President Trump. He was very pleasant to talk to, very complimentary of our football team, our coaching staff, complimentary of the way the state of Louisiana has rallied around us, and was complimentary to the way we played all year and wished us good luck in the game," Orgeron said.

The Tigers will host the No 3. Clemson Tigers. in the Superdome on Jan. 13.

