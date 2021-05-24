QB TJ Finley leaving LSU for Auburn

Finley will compete with Bo Nix, Auburns starter for the past two seasons, for playing time.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU quarterback TJ Finley is leaving the purple and gold for an SEC rival.

The Ponchatoula native announced Monday that he will join the Auburn Tigers next season.

"Louisiana, you will always be my home. The opportunity to suit up for the purple and gold was a dream come true," Finley said in a video posted to Twitter Monday morning. "LSU will always hold a special place in my heart."

Finley got the starting job at LSU last season after Myles Brennan was injured early in the season. He went 2-3 as a starter, throwing five touchdowns and five interceptions in that time.

True freshman Max Johnson took over the starting job and led the Tigers to victories over Ole Miss and Florida to end an otherwise forgettable season for the Tigers.

That presumably put Finley near the bottom of the depth chart at LSU next season in a four-way battle for the starting job.