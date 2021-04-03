Report: Les Miles was banned from contacting female LSU students after 2013 probe

USA Today reports that LSU issued Miles a letter of reprimand and required him to sign documents acknowledging the school’s policies.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Louisiana State University head football coach Les Miles was reportedly banned from contacting female students following an internal investigation in 2013, according to documents obtained by USA Today on Thursday.

The documents reveal that Miles was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, and on one occasion kissing a student and suggesting they go back to a hotel after telling her he could help her career .

USA Today reports that the investigation did not find that Miles had sexual relationships with any of the women who made the accusations, but did find that Miles' behavior was inappropriate. Miles strongly denied that he had kissed the girl and said that he had done nothing wrong and was only mentoring young women at LSU.

USA Today reports that LSU issued Miles a letter of reprimand and required him to sign documents acknowledging the school’s policies. LSU also reportedly ordered him to stop hiring student employees to babysit and cease being alone with them.

This is a developing story.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.