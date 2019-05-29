The New Orleans Advocate is reporting that the annual LSU-Alabama game, a fixture on CBS in primetime in November, won't be in that spot this season for the first time in eight years.

CBS gets to show one day-night doubleheader per season and the matchup between the Tigers and Tide have been it recently.

This season, though, CBS has selected an early season contest between Notre Dame and Georgia on Sept. 21 will be the date of the doubleheader.

Though it wasn't announced that the Irish and Bulldogs would be the primetime game, the draw of Notre Dame, plus two teams that were in last year's college football playoffs, would seem to make it the likely choice.

CBS could still air the Alabama-LSU game on November 9, and if both teams are playing well, it likely will, but that game would be at 2:30 p.m.

If CBS passes on the game, it could air on ESPN in primetime.