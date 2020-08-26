x
LSU

Report: LSU basketball coach Will Wade part of 'impermissible payments' to recruits

ESPN says it has obtained documents from the NCAA that say the Tiger coach arranged for or offered the payments to at least 11 basketball recruits.
Credit: AP
LSU head coach Will Wade during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

LSU's head basketball coach Will Wade either arranged, offered or provided 'impermissible payments' to 11 men's basketball recruits or their families, according to a report on ESPN.com Wednesday.

Wade, who has already faced allegations of improper behavior and was suspended by LSU in March 2019, will undoubtedly face more scrutiny after this report. 

Wade was reinstated and still coaches the Tigers.

ESPN's report said that it had obtained documents from the NCAA. The sports web site says that a July 15 letter from the NCAA said that the current case with LSU "satisfies at least five of the seven factors" to refer it to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

"Many of those factors are triggered by the actions of Will Wade, head men's basketball coach at Louisiana State University," wrote Jonathan Dunca, the NCAA Vice-President of Enforcement, according to ESPN. "Some of his underlying actions gave rise to this case and his tactics during the investigation have delayed resolution dramatically. He is employed in a leadership position at LSU, yet the institution has been unable to secure his full cooperation and is accountable for his behavior."