Report: LSU basketball coach Will Wade part of 'impermissible payments' to recruits

ESPN says it has obtained documents from the NCAA that say the Tiger coach arranged for or offered the payments to at least 11 basketball recruits.

Wade, who has already faced allegations of improper behavior and was suspended by LSU in March 2019, will undoubtedly face more scrutiny after this report.

Wade was reinstated and still coaches the Tigers.

ESPN's report said that it had obtained documents from the NCAA. The sports web site says that a July 15 letter from the NCAA said that the current case with LSU "satisfies at least five of the seven factors" to refer it to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.