Report: Money was requested after allegation of harassment by Derrius Guice

The article says that LSU officials took on a new look once the request for payment was made.

BATON ROUGE, La. — VIDEO NOTE: The video above is from Ms. Scott's testimony to a state legislative committee on March 26, 2021.

A man who intervened on behalf of a woman who accused former LSU star running back Derrius Guice of sexual harassment asked school officials to either pay money or hold Guice out of an upcoming bowl game, according to records obtained by The Advocate | Times-Picayune and detailed in an article published online Monday.

The story, from reporters Andrea Gallo and Brooks Kubena, says that Gloria Scott asked a New Orleans youth basketball coach to help her in her dispute against Guice with LSU, but The Advocate |Times-Picayune said she told them she never authorized him to ask for money.

The article says that LSU officials took on a new look once the request for payment was made.

The newspaper said audio recordings, text messages and police reports showed that coach Cleavon Williams told LSU Athletic Department officials that Scott would go public with her story – one that she recently detailed to a legislative special committee investigating allegations of lack of oversight by LSU on sexual assault, misconduct and harassment measures – unless Guice was either held out of the Citrus Bowl or Scott was paid $100,000.

Scott told the paper that Williams made that request without her permission.

A police report was filed to campus police by LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar after the alleged conversations where Williams asked for money.

On March 26, Scott testified to the legislative committee that Guice said crude things to her as she worked at the Superdome during the basketball tournament in 2017.

"I was so hurt and so nervous and upset," she said. "And all my life I've never had a man or child talk to me so disrespectful like he did."

"Derrius walks in front, stands in front of me and said, 'Oh, I like them like you,'" she said. "I said what? He said 'Yes I like having sex with older women like you.' I said young man don't disrespect me like that."

Scott's story shook lawmakers. Especially after she told them she went to multiple agencies and people to report it, but no one would help.

"We're all outraged on the inside," Sen. Sharon Hewitt said. "we're heartbroken for you, we're outraged that so many people had an opportunity to help and yet chose to support the player and protect the player instead of addressing the victim."