LSU football fans who stormed the field to celebrate the Tigers’ huge win over Georgia Saturday may have cost the university $100,000 in fines.

According to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, the Southeastern Conference established a tough rule against field storming back in 2015. The fine for a first offense is $50,000 and is raised to $100,000 and $250,000 for each second and third offenses.

LSU fans jumped the barriers in 2014 after a win against Ole Miss, but it is unclear if Saturday’s field storming would count as a second offense. The school was only fined $5,000 after the Ole Miss game.

The SEC is expected to announce the fine amount Monday.

