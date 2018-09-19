Former LSU football wide receiver Drake Davis is now facing child pornography charges, according to reports by the Advocate.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III told the Advocate that the charges were added Tuesday after investigators found child pornography on Davis' cell phone. Investigators were searching Davis' phone as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of domestic abuse.

Davis' attorney did not give a comment to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge because he said the charges were only filed in the past 24 hours.

The new charges come after Davis was arrested twice in the past month after being accused of beating his girlfriend on several occasions.

