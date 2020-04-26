NEW ORLEANS — LSU's Adrian Magee agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Triplett.

Magee, an offensive guard, started all 15 games during his senior season at LSU, mostly at left guard. Magee has also played at left tackle and right tackle during his LSU career.

LSU's storybook season officially came to a close with a national title in January, but 14 of those players topped that accomplishment off by being selected in the NFL Draft that concluded Saturday, that ties a record set by Ohio State in 2004.



The Tigers had five players go in the first round, including bookends Joe Burrow (1st overall) and Clyde Edwards-Hilaire (32nd overall, last in the first round).

RELATED: LSU ties record with 14 players picked in 7-round draft

RELATED: Forecast: The Saints know what they're doing, they've proven it for years

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.