SEC adjusts football practice schedule for schools

The season, which will include only conference games, will begin on Sept. 26.

The SEC has pushed back dates for the first allowable football practice after pushing back the dates for the season opening week last week.

Member schools will now be able to start on-field practices on August 17, with a work-in period of 10 days during which strength, conditioning and meetings will be allowed.

The season, which will include only conference games, will begin on Sept. 26.

LSU is the defending SEC and national champion. Along with the other schools, the Tigers will be allowed 25 total practices before the season, with no more than 20 hours per week of practice.