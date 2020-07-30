LSU will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this Fall

NEW ORLEANS — LSU will only play in-conference football this Fall, canceling a big match up with Texas, but preserving some of their biggest games.
University presidents from the SEC agreed to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the SEC.
The season will kick off on Sept. 26, three weeks later than their usual start. The SEC championship game will take place on Dec. 19.
The BIG 10 and PAC-12 conferences announced similar plans earlier this month. The ACC changed the formula a little bit, leaving room for one non-conference game in an 11-game schedule. That spot is most likely reserved for in-state rivals.
The LSU Tigers will no longer face the University of Texas this season as a result of the changes.