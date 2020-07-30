LSU will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this Fall

The National Champion Tigers will kick off on Sept. 26.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU will only play in-conference football this Fall, canceling a big match up with Texas, but preserving some of their biggest games.

University presidents from the SEC agreed to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the SEC.

The season will kick off on Sept. 26, three weeks later than their usual start. The SEC championship game will take place on Dec. 19.

NEWS | @SEC establishes new football start date of September 26 and Conference-only football competition.https://t.co/UhFFOfQ2lK — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 30, 2020

The BIG 10 and PAC-12 conferences announced similar plans earlier this month. The ACC changed the formula a little bit, leaving room for one non-conference game in an 11-game schedule. That spot is most likely reserved for in-state rivals.