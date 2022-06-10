Tennessee's dynamic offense overwhelms LSU in 40-13 loss

Jayden Daniels' 300 yards passing were still not enough for the Tigers to overcome the country's eighth-ranked team.

NEW ORLEANS — Inconsistency on offense, a tired defense, and a mistake-riddled afternoon on special teams inevitably led to a rough afternoon for the LSU football team Saturday, as the Tigers were thumped by the eighth ranked Tennessee Volunteers, 40-13.

The game could not have begun more dreadfully for the Tigers, as returner Jack Bech fumbled the opening kickoff allowing the Volunteers to start inside LSU's 30-yard-line. Tennessee scored a touchdown on that drive, in what would become a precursor for the remainder of the game.

After LSU went three-and-out on their opening drive, LSU's special teams woes reared their ugly head again, as the Volunteers returned the ensuing punt 58-yards inside LSU's 25-yard-line. The Volunteers would ultimately kick a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.

The LSU offense was able to move the ball on the following drive, but an attempt to convert a 4th down and 4 instead of attempting a relatively short field goal from inside the Tennessee 20-yard-line did not come to fruition. After the Tigers failed to convert, Tennessee was able to drive down the field and kick a field goal to extend their lead to 13-0, a lead they would carry into the second quarter and never look back from.

The Volunteers offense hummed for the entirety of the game, and LSU's defense couldn't keep up with Tennessee's fast paced attack led by quarterback Hendon Hooker. Tennessee ultimately managed to gain 501 yards of total offense and 28 first downs. The Volunteers converted 17 third downs on 26 attempts, as well as converting all three of their fourth down attempts.

Hooker completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 239 yards and two touchdowns and 56 yards rushing on 10 carries. Running back Jabari Small gashed the Tigers for 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 22 rush attempts, and wide receivers Bru McCoy and Jalin Hyatt combined for 11 receptions and 203 yards, with Hyatt scoring a pair of touchdowns.

LSU, meanwhile, struggled to find an rhythm with any of their units. The offense was productive yardage wise gaining 355 total yards, but the team missed three crucial fourth down conversions, all of which led to Tennessee scores.

Jayden Daniels completed 32 of 45 pass attempts for 300 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Daniels also led the team in rushing with 38 yards on 16 carries.

The Tigers will attempt to rebound next week as they travel to Gainesville to take on Florida.