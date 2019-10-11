NEW ORLEANS — So many positives coming out of LSU's win over Alabama 46-41. The Tigers put up more than 550 yards of total offense, which would've been unheard of for the last few years.

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow probably has guaranteed a Heisman Trophy. He was unbelievably good, as he's been all year. There is a lack of contenders for the Heisman. Alabama Quarterback Tuanigamanuolepola "Tua" Tagovailoa was good, but Burrow was better in both running and passing.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron embraces quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after defeating Alabama 46-41 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP

I think Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, which is great for LSU. It would be the second in LSU history. Obviously, Billy Cannon in 1959 was the first to receive the award.

This will go down as one of the great wins — certainly of the Ed Orgeron era. This is one of the best wins for LSU ever. The LSU Tigers have won three national championships, and this is not a national championship.

However, this is one of the great non-national-championship wins, and obviously it gives LSU the inside track to get to the SEC championship. They can still lose a game and get there.

The Tigers have three games to get there, and those are Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. LSU should beat al three.

Ed Orgeron has taken a major step forward this season. You could feel it even in July. He had grown into this job in obvious ways. He's letting his coordinators do their job more, and he has great coordinators, now.

I know Dave Aranda and the defense gave up 41 points — it's Alabama. Aranda is a great defensive coordinator, and with Joe Brady and Steve Ensminger, LSU's passing coach and offensive coordinator respectively, that team has become perfect. Ed Orgeron is the perfect guy to run the show.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with his players after defeating Alabama 46-41 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP

They're already ahead of the game in recruiting, and that's something we saw during the game at Alabama. The talent gap was not there. LSU had as much talent or more on the field.

It was a great day for Orgeron, a great day for Joe Burrow, and so many others. Defensive end Rashard Lawrence has been a great lineman for LSU.

LSU Runningback Clyde Edwards-Helaire stole the show. This guy has gone from a backup to a legitimately great back. He was unbelievably good today.

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) dives over Alabama's Raekwon Davis (99) and Markail Benton (36) to score a touchdown and in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

AP

So many positives for LSU:

The inside track to the SEC championship; There is no reason to think LSU won't be in the final four. They have a shot at their 4th national championship, and remember, the national championship game — just like it was the last time LSU won — is in New Orleans.

