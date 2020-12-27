x
Thomas, Watford help LSU beat Nicholls 86-80

Damien Sears made 8 of 9 from the field and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Nicholls (2-4).
BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman Cameron Thomas had a season-high 29 points, Trendon Watford added 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and LSU beat Nicholls 86-80. 

Darius Days had 15 points and eight rebounds for LSU (5-1). 

Thomas hit a tiebreaking jumper to spark a 15-4 run that gave Tigers a 25-14 lead when his layup capped the spurt with 13:10 left in the first half and the Colonels trailed the rest of the way.

Jeremiah Buford scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Ty Gordon had 12 points.

