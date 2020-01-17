NEW ORLEANS — A former Minnesota Teacher of the Year staged a protest at the College Football Playoff championship attended by President Donald Trump by kneeling during the national anthem.

Kelly Holstine was among top teachers from around the country attending Monday night's game at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Holstein took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the game between top-ranked LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

Holstine tweeted that she was given a “platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people.”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked protests by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

More Stories:

RELATED: ACLU: Disabled asylum seeker wins humanitarian parole

RELATED: Louisiana education board kicks off superintendent search

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.