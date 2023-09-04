Top transfer Hailey Van Lith visits LSU, reports

Last season Hailey Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BATON ROUGE, La. — The top-ranked player in the women's basketball transfer portal visited LSU on Tuesday.

Hailey Van Lith was on campus for an official visit, according to multiple reports.

Van Lith has spent the past three seasons at Louisville, where she started in 101 games. Last season she averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game and led the Cardinals to the Elite Eight for the third straight season.

ESPN ranked Van Lith as the top player in the NCAA women's basketball transfer portal.