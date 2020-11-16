USA Today investigation says LSU ignored or downplayed sexual assault allegations

The damning report said the university either doubted the women, didn't investigate or call police despite several reports.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU looked the other way, ignored or downplayed accusations of sexual assault against male students, including a former star running back who was eventually dismissed from an NFL roster according to an investigative report in USA Today.

The investigation by USA Today reporters Kenny Jacoby, Nancy Armour and Jessica Luther, determined that former running back Derrius Guice had several allegations including two for rape and another for taking a nude photo of a woman and sharing it without her permission and that the school took little substantive action.

Guice was eventually released from the Washington Football Team this past summer after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in Virginia.

The article also said that receiver Drake Davis had been accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend and those allegations were not properly handled.

In addition to athletes, there were other allegations of sexual abuse against male students that the report alleges were not properly investigated or reported.

Monday, at his weekly football press conference, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron read from what appeared to be a prepared statement.