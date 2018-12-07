BATON ROUGE, La. - Former LSU running back Derrius Guice shared a heartwarming video of him surprising his mother with a new car.
According to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, Guice posted the video on Twitter Monday with the caption, “Hey mom! I have a surprise for you.” The video shows Guice’s mother crying as her son pulls up to her driveway in a brand new white Jaguar SUV.
A second video shows Guice popping a bottle of champagne.
Guice was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2018 NFL Draft and signed a 4-year, $4.5 million contract.
© Exclusive to WWL