BATON ROUGE, La. - Former LSU running back Derrius Guice shared a heartwarming video of him surprising his mother with a new car.

According to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, Guice posted the video on Twitter Monday with the caption, “Hey mom! I have a surprise for you.” The video shows Guice’s mother crying as her son pulls up to her driveway in a brand new white Jaguar SUV.

A second video shows Guice popping a bottle of champagne.

Hey mom! I have a surprise for you 🚘👀 pic.twitter.com/YESTEqBYgz — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) July 9, 2018

Guice was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2018 NFL Draft and signed a 4-year, $4.5 million contract.

Don’t cry momma we got that drank 😂😂😂😂💪🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/XgUn3jNUDs — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) July 9, 2018

© Exclusive to WWL