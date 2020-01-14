NEW ORLEANS — LSU fans celebrating the national championship title can take a photo with the trophy in Baton Rouge, grabbing a piece of LSU history, WBRZ reported.

Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Rouses Market near the intersection of Lee and Burbank drives, fans can take photos with the trophy.

Thursday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., fans can find the trophy at the Walmart near where Interstate Highway 10 meets College Drive.

The College Football National Championship Trophy is what college football teams across the country aim to attain.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron poses with the trophy after a news conference for the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25 over Clemson on Monday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The trophy has a hardened steel core that's surrounded by hand made golden brackets, the College Football Playoff's website said. The trophy was designed specifically for the CFP era.

Craftsmen worked for three months to make the trophy with 24k gold, bronze, and stainless steel. The trophy is 26.5 inches tall, and its 12-inch base is formed bronze.

