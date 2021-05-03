LSU suspends two assistant ADs, promises action after 'brutal' report on response to sexual violence

"It will be hard to hear and even harder to read, but if we are to fix our future, we must first face our past," interim LSU President Thomas Galligan said.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU suspended two assistant athletic directors without pay and ordered them to undergo domestic and sexual violence training after a damning report on the handling of sexual assault incidents was present at the school's board of supervisors meeting Friday morning.

Assistant Athletic Directors Verge Ausberry was given a 30-day suspension without pay and Assistant Athletic Director Miriam Segar was given a 21-day suspension.

The meeting and the report came after a series of investigative reports, largely by USA Today's sports department, that detailed sexual assault incidents that were largely ignored or insufficiently handled over a series of years recently.

Some of the events involved high-profile athletes.

Hursch Blackwell law firm, a group charged with investigating allegations that LSU poorly handled or dismissed claims of sexual harassment and assault in recent years, delivered its report at the Board of Supervisors meeting Friday.

Among its findings were that LSU didn't comply with Title IX obligations in many of the sexual assault allegations, they weren't reported to the school's Title IX coordinator and the school's Title IX office has never been properly staffed or funded to handle its obligations on these types of incidents.

LSU’s president, Thomas Galligan, described the report as a “brutally honest and objective evaluation of our culture” that will be “hard to hear and even harder to read.”

There are 18 recommendations for LSU to adopt in the report and Galligan said the university would act on "all of them."

Prior to the presentation, Caroline Schroeder, a sexual assault victim who said she was attacked on a bus during an event by an LSU fraternity, slammed the board in public comment.

"I'd like to express how little faith I have in this board to do the right thing. This meeting was not called out of the goodness of your heart," she said via Zoom.

Galligan said the report will detail that LSU through actions or inactions “betrayed the very people we are sworn to protect.”

"We have been forced to look into the mirror," he said at the start of the Board of Supervisors meeting. "Frankly, we don't like what we see."

Galligan said that LSU is committed to making changes.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...