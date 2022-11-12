x
What they are saying nationally about LSU's 13-10 win over Arkansas

LSU didn't play the cleanest game, but they pulled out the win in the end.

ARKANSAS, USA — No. 7 LSU won a very ugly game over Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday, Here's what those in sports media are saying about the game.

LSU football stumbles, but squeaks out 13-10 win at Arkansas: Michael Cauble, WBRZ

Razorbacks fall to LSU 13-10, Hogs move to 5-5: Cierra Clark, THV11

LSU survives sloppy game, avoids trap in win over Arkansas: Tyler Nettuno, LSU Wire

Harold Perkins Jr. will haunt Arkansas dreams as LSU holds on: E. Wayne, Razorbacks Wire

Quick hits: LSU football defeats Arkansas in Fayetteville 13-10: Peter Rauterkus, Reveille

No. 7 LSU’s defense secures 13-10 road win over Arkansas: Eric W. Bolin, Associated Press

