What they are saying nationally about LSU winning the NCAA women's basketball championship

DALLAS — LSU won the NCAA women's basketball championship for the first time in program history after beating Iowa 102-85 on Sunday.
The Tigers faced a tough opponent in Iowa and rising star Caitlin Clark, but LSU's offense was firing on all cylinders and it was too much for the Hawkeyes to keep up with.
Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese, Alexis Morris and the rest of the Tigers are on the top of the collegiate basketball world.
Here is what those around basketball media are saying about the Tigers' big win:
