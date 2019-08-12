NEW ORLEANS — LSU made its case for the top seed in the college football playoffs with a 37-10 humbling of Georgia in the SEC Championship game Saturday. What are they saying nationally? Well, they were impressed.

- LSU stakes its claim to No. 1 seed - Heather Dinich, ESPN

- LSU demolishes Georgia - Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports

- LSU throttles Georgia, makes case for No. 1 - Jay Busbee, Yahoo!

- LSU wins first SEC title since 2011 - Zach Barnett, NBC Sports

- LSU slams Georgia, makes case for No. 1 seed - Dan Wolken, USA Today

- LSU secures style points with SEC rout - Glenn Guilbeau, Daily Advertiser

