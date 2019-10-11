NEW ORLEANS — The LSU Tigers remain undefeated after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time since 2011. The Tigers beat Alabama 46- 41.

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow attempted 39 passes, and he completed 31 of them, giving him 393 passing yards and 3 touchdowns for the game.

-Tigers take out Tide in Game of the Century II - Associated Press

-LSU staves off Alabama in an offensive, streak-busting showcase - Jacob Bogage and Chuck Culpepper, The Washington Post

-Joe Burrow strengthens Heisman candidacy as No. 2 LSU hangs on vs. No. 3 Alabama - Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

-LSU just clinched a College Football Playoff berth with Alabama win - Patrick Schmidt, FanSided

-Joe Burrow leads way as No. 2 LSU defeats No. 1 Alabama to take stranglehold on SEC West - George Schroeder, USA Today