NEW ORLEANS — Here's what the national pundits are saying ahead of the LSU vs. Clemson College Football Playoff Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday night. 

Kick off is for 7 p.m. CT. The game is on ESPN. 

MSN: College Football Playoff championship picks: SN predicts LSU over Clemson in title game

ESPN: Paul Finebaum gives Clemson credit, says the Tigers have a chance at the CFP title | First Take

CBS: LSU vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 National Championship Game picks, predictions by proven model on 8-2 roll

NBC: Constructing a Title Team: How LSU and Clemson created a pair of juggernauts

SATURDAY DOWN SOUTH: LSU or Clemson? FOX Sports analysts make their picks for the CFP National Championship Game

BLEACHER REPORT: LSU vs Clemson: Complete Guide to 2020 National Championship Game

