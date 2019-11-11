TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Over the next four weeks, there will be much debate about whether Alabama is one of the four best teams in college football.

AP Top 25 voters weighed Sunday, a day after the Crimson Tide lost a 46-41 thriller to LSU, and the consensus was yes. Alabama was No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll presented by Regions Banks.

LSU remained No. 1, but for the first time since taking the top spot three weeks ago, the vote was a landslide. The Tigers received 54 first-place votes. No. 2 Ohio State received five first-place votes and No. 3 Clemson got three.

Alabama was a distant fourth behind the top three with 1,312 points, but also comfortably ahead of No. 5 Georgia (1,267 points).

The College Football Playoff committee has its say Tuesday and it wouldn't be surprising if the Tide lands in the top four of those rankings, too.

Ostensibly the committee and the voters have the same job: Rank teams in order of which are best. In reality, though, there is a big difference. The selection committee is eventually seeding a tournament. They are rewarding four teams with a chance to play for a national championship. There is no difference between No. 1 and No. 4, but the team that's fifth might as well be last.

The AP voters face no such consequences. All you get for being No. 4 is bragging rights on No. 5.

Voters, like the committee, blend a combination of performance and accomplishment, but there is no protocol instructing them to emphasize conference championships in cases where two teams are close.

Reality Check is curious to see if voters start weighing their choices as if they have the same consequences as the committee — even though they do not.

No. 1 LSU (9-0)

Next: at Mississippi.

Reality check: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire reminds Reality Check of Darren Sproles.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 2 Ohio State (9-0)

Next: at Rutgers.

Reality check: All the intrigue for the Buckeyes over the next week is off the field and as the status of DE Chase Young gets sorted out.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 3 Clemson (10-0)

Next: vs. Wake Forest.

Reality check: The Tigers are now in full buzz-saw mode, having outscored their last four ACC opponents by 163 points.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 4 Alabama (8-1)

Next: at Mississippi State.

Reality check: Alabama can beat any team in the country. But the Crimson Tide lost one of only two games on their schedule against a team with a realistic chance of beating them.

Ranked: Just right for now.

No. 5 Georgia (8-1)

Next: at No. 13 Auburn.

Reality check: In a world where LSU and Alabama combined to score 87 points in a game, the Bulldogs are trying to win a national championship with defense. Good luck with that.

Ranked: Too high.

