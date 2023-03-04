UConn wins March Madness with 76-59 smothering of SDSU

The UConn Huskies dominated the game from beginning to end to claim another national title.

HOUSTON — UConn topped off an impressive March Madness run on Monday night, clamping down early and breaking it open late to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards for the Huskies (31-8), who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.

UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, only to see the Aztecs (32-7) trim the lead to five with 5:19 left. Bur Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and the only drama left was whether UConn would cover the 7 1/2-point spread and go 6-for-6 with double-digit wins.

Keshad Johnson had 14 points for San Diego State, which came up one win shy in this, its first trip to the Final Four.

SDSU fought back in the second half.

UConn kept the pressure on in the second half.

San Diego State trying to cut into the lead.

UConn controlled most of the first half, building a double-digital lead. They're up by 12 at the half.

San Diego State started hot, but UConn battled back to take the lead as we approach the midway points of the first half.

NASA astronaut and former college track and field athlete Tracy Dyson sang the national anthem before tipoff.

It'll be Jim Nantz's last Final Four.

What to know

San Diego State Aztecs (32-6, 15-3 MWC) vs. UConn Huskies (30-8, 13-7 Big East)

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 UConn Huskies play the No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Huskies have gone 13-7 against Big East teams, with a 17-1 record in non-conference play. UConn is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Aztecs are 15-3 in MWC play. San Diego State has a 26-6 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hawkins averages three made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is averaging 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

Matt Bradley is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 65.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.