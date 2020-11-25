Reports: Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

The No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide were scheduled to play No. 22 Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl on Saturday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing symptoms, according to a CBS Sports report.

"This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home," the program told the network in a statement.

CBS Sports reports that this is the second time this season that Saban has tested positive for the coronavirus. He previously tested positive in October before Alabama’s game against Georgia but was asymptomatic. That positive test was likely a false positive and Saban was eventually cleared to coach against the Bulldogs after three negative tests.

This is a developing story.

