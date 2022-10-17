Excitement spreads at Tulane as football team nationally ranked in top 25: "Tulane is actually a football school"

It's the first time Tulane has been nationally ranked in the AP top 25 since 1998 when the Tulane Green Wave went undefeated for 12 games.

NEW ORLEANS — You might not hear this often, but right now Tulane is a football school and the excitement is spreading across campus. The team is now nationally ranked meaning it is currently considered one of the best college football teams in the country. The excitement comes during homecoming week.

"There's a lot more excitement this year than normal," student Maggie LeStourgeon said.

"Tulane is actually a football school where the boys are doing really well and a lot of families including mine are coming to the game this week," student Nachi Feliciano said.

Tulane beat South Florida 45-31 Saturday.

"Which I'm pretty proud of because now I will get into the sports. I'm excited for the game. I want to see Tulane do well. I want to see us win," student Isabel Kaufman said.

The now bowl-eligible Green Wave have six wins and one loss so far this season and will likely have a packed stadium during their homecoming game this Saturday.

"Being 25 is unbelievable," student Ethan Case said. "I know everyone is excited to go to the game. We all have tickets. All our parents have tickets."

At Campus Connection, owner and Tulane alum David Cariello made bowl-bound shirts that are on the way to his store for sale.

"I got here in '99 which is a year after their undefeated season so this is the first time in my 25 years we are a ranked football team so we are obviously excited," Cariello said.

"Being a student here during this time is obviously great, seeing everything happen is awesome," Chase said.

Tulane plays this Saturday at Yulman Stadium against Memphis. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.