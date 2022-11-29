Ga. Tech promoting interim coach, Fritz says he'll be at Tulane next year

Fritz was asked on Tuesday if he intends to be the Tulane head football coach next year and he said, "yes I do."

NEW ORLEANS — It appears that Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz is staying in New Orleans for now.

Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger says that Georgia Tech will promote its interim head coach Brent Key to permanent coach.

Georgia Tech is promoting interim coach Brent Key to permanent head coach, sources tell @SInow. Key, a GT alum with wide support in Atlanta, went 4-4 in the interim this year. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 29, 2022

On Monday, Fritz did not confirm or deny that he had been offered a job at Georgia Tech. He said several times that he is focused on Saturday's AAC title game against Central Florida.

"I talked to the team about that, and obviously, the initial report gets more attraction than the secondary report. I'm the head football coach at Tulane. I'm extremely proud to be the head football coach at Tulane. We're looking forward to the ballgame on Saturday, and that's what I told our guys when I visited with them this morning," Fritz said Monday.

Fritz is in his seventh season at Tulane and has a record of 41-45. The Green Wave are 10-2 this season and will be bowl bound for the fourth time during his tenure.

The Green Wave will host Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Saturday. UCF defeated Tulane 38-31 earlier this month at Yulman Stadium.

