LSU keeps rising, Tulane slips in latest AP poll

The Tigers move up a spot after Oregon's loss while Tulane falls after a loss to UCF.

NEW ORLEANS — Amazingly LSU likely controls its own fate as far as getting into a college football playoff. A gritty 13-10 win over Arkansas has the Tigers at 8-2 with a berth in the SEC Championship game against Georgia. Two wins to finish the season and a win over currently top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship would likely give the Tigers a berth in the CFP over Tennessee despite losing to the Vols earlier this year.

LSU jumped a spot to 6th in the latest Associated Press poll, they're one spot behind Tennessee, which has an easier road but doesn't have as much chance to impress as the Tigers do, and they won't have an SEC Championship.