x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tulane

LSU keeps rising, Tulane slips in latest AP poll

The Tigers move up a spot after Oregon's loss while Tulane falls after a loss to UCF.
Credit: AP
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to find a hole in the Arkansas defense as he runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

NEW ORLEANS — Amazingly LSU likely controls its own fate as far as getting into a college football playoff. A gritty 13-10 win over Arkansas has the Tigers at 8-2 with a berth in the SEC Championship game against Georgia. Two wins to finish the season and a win over currently top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship would likely give the Tigers a berth in the CFP over Tennessee despite losing to the Vols earlier this year.

LSU jumped a spot to 6th in the latest Associated Press poll, they're one spot behind Tennessee, which has an easier road but doesn't have as much chance to impress as the Tigers do, and they won't have an SEC Championship.

Meanwhile, Tulane fell a couple of spots to 21. The Wave is four spots behind UCF, the team that gave them their second loss. They are one spot ahead of Cincinnati. Those two teams meet on Nov. 25. 

RELATED: Plumlee, UCF top Tulane 38-31, take over first place in AAC

RELATED: LSU clinches SEC West after Alabama beats Ole Miss; Tigers to play in SEC championship game

More Videos

In Other News

Excitement spreads at Tulane as football team nationally ranked in top 25: "Tulane is actually a football school"

Before You Leave, Check This Out