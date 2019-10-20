MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A strong showing on the ground wasn't enough to save Tulane in Memphis on Saturday.

Memphis QB Brady White threw five touchdown passes, Kenneth Gainwell scored three touchdowns and combined for 307 yards of offense and Memphis routed Tulane 47-17 on Saturday night.

Tulane QB Just McMillan led the Green Wave with 89 yards and a touchdown rushing and 187 yards and a touchdown passing

Gainwell is the first player for Memphis (6-1, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), and the first in the FBS to have 200 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing in a game since Troy Edwards of Louisiana Tech in 1997.

Gainwell finished with nine receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and carried the ball 18 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. White was 21-of-29 passing for 358 yards.

Justin McMillan was 15 of 28 for 187 yards passing with one touchdown pass and three interceptions for Tulane (5-2, 2-1). He added 89 yards on the ground on 15 carries, and also ran for a score.

The Tigers led 34-10 at halftime. Riley Patterson's two field goals from 29 and 34 yards stretched the Memphis lead to 40-10 midway through the third quarter.

The Green Wave will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at Navy.