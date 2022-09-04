x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tulane

Pratt, Spears spark Tulane to 42-10 romp over UMass

Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Tyjae Spears had three scoring runs in the first half and Tulane cruised to a 42-10 victory.
Credit: AP
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) keeps the ball during play with Memphis during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Tyjae Spears had three scoring runs in the first half and Tulane cruised to a 42-10 victory over Massachusetts in a season opener on Saturday.

Spears did all the scoring early for the Green Wave with touchdown runs of 6, 1 and 4 yards for a 21-10 halftime lead.

Pratt scored on a 20-yard run before connecting with Duece Watts for a 31-yard score and Lawrence Keys III for a 2-yarder in the third quarter.

Pratt completed 12 of 20 passes for 164 yards and ran for 55 more on seven carries.

Gino Campiotti scored on a 4-yard run for the Minutemen.

RELATED: Tulane Football 2022 Schedule

RELATED: 'Arms race': NIL compensation now a potent recruiting weapon

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Tulane undergraduates have remote learning option

Before You Leave, Check This Out