Pratt throws 3 TD passes, Tulane pummels Alcorn State 52-0

NEW ORLEANS — Michael Pratt passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns and Tulane romped past FCS-member Alcorn State 52-0 on Saturday.

Tulane (2-0) used Kriston Esnard's 26-yard field and two short touchdown runs by freshman Shaadie Clayton and Lawrence Keys III to take a 17-0 lead after one quarter.

Pratt connected with Jha'Quan Jackson for a 16-yard score and Tyrick James for a 25-yarder in the second quarter and the Green Wave took a 31-0 lead into halftime.

Pratt threw a 72-yard scoring strike to Shae Wyatt on Tulane's first possession of the second half and Dea Dea McDougle pitched in with a 16-yard TD run to push the lead to 45-0 through the third quarter. Backup freshman QB Justin Ibieta added a 3-yard scoring run in the final period.

Pratt completed 17 of 21 pass attempts. Wyatt finished with five catches for 130 yards.