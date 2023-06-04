Redfield, Wishkoski blast home runs, Sam Houston finishes off Tulane in Baton Rouge Regional

The game was completed Sunday after a long lightning delay on Saturday led to its suspension.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Redfield and Justin Wishkoski hit three-run home runs and Sam Houston defeated Tulane 10-2 on Sunday in the completion of a suspended game at the Baton Rouge Regional.

Redfield’s three-run home run in the third inning on Saturday capped a four-run outburst that gave the Bearkats a 5-1 lead.

Trailing 7-1 heading to the seventh, Tulane got one run back when Brennan Lambert was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The play was the last before a lightning delay of several hours, which led to the game being suspended. Play resumed on Sunday with the bases still loaded and two out in Tulane's half of the seventh inning. Tulane did not score again on Sunday.

Wishkoski hit his home run in the eighth inning on Sunday as the Bearkats put the game away.

Sam Houston (39-24) advanced to a game later Sunday against the winner of the winner's bracket game between LSU and Oregon State.

Tulane (19-42) was eliminated.